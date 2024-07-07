Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 298 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

SMG stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. 616,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

