Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 1,035,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,744. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

