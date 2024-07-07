Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 4,697 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 252.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJH traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

