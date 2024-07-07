Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 81.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 511,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,163 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

