Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $772,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Everest Group stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.85. The stock had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $338.94 and a one year high of $417.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.95.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

