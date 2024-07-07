Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $286,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,824,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

