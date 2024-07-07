Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 3,823 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Globus Medical by 27.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 505,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

