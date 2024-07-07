Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.32) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.35).

GPE opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.65. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 328.50 ($4.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.40 ($5.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently -1,238.10%.

In other news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,101.49). In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.48), for a total value of £15,101.64 ($19,101.49). Also, insider Karen Green acquired 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895.65 ($25,165.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,919 shares of company stock worth $3,729,825. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

