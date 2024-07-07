GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.19. 1,349,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,160. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.82. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $245.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.