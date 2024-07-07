GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 632 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 591.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 56.4% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

CDW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 753,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,578. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.63. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.