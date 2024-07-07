GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 598 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,485.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. 1,347,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

