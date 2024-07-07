GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 477 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $381,960,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. 1,853,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.