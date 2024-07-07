GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,528 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Alphabet stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.96. 14,303,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $192.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

