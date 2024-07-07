GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. 2,659,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

