GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $855,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,092. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

