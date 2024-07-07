GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $8.34 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $145.22. 952,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

