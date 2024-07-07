GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $58.38 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,296 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $58,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,021,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,423,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

