GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 6,275,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

