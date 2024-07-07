GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.57. The company had a trading volume of 848,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,765. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $335.82 and a 12 month high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

