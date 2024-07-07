GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $240.98. 851,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.24 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

