GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.87. 579,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

