GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.81 and a 1-year high of $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

