GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys New Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,388 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,235 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,148 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,124 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.1 %

TRIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 1,413,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,546. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.