Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

