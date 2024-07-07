FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS FFEB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,998 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

