Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Frontier Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 679,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 672,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

