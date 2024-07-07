Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

