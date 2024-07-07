Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 532,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

