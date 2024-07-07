Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. 2,659,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

