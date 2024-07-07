Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $202,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

