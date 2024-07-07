Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Flare has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market cap of $903.66 million and $7.53 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,024,854,264 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02133287 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,834,586.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

