Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 359.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.17. 1,011,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,601. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $165.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

