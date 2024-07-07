First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 262,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

