First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.12.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average of $187.40. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

