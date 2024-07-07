Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 74,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

