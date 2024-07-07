Family Firm Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.41. 625,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.