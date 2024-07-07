Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 37.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Encompass Health by 57.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

