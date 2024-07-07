Family Firm Inc. Has $779,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VGK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.