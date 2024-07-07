Family Firm Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.41. 75,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,388. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

