Family Firm Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,137,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.49. 55,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.