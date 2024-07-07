Family Firm Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3999 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

