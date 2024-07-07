Family Firm Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,136. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

