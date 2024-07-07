Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period.

BATS:PICK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 100,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

