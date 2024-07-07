Family Firm Inc. Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.