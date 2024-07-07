Ethereum Classic Price Hits $21.21 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $131.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $21.21 or 0.00036414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,239.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.05 or 0.00589041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00112346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00272047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00041025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00064248 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,813,871 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

