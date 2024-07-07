ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Invests $391,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.