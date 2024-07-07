EOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82.87 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $82.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

