Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $384,696.48

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and approximately $384,696.48 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $200.73 or 0.00352709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

