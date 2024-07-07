DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

