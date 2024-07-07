Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $75,850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 158,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $7,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RDY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 144,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

